Deadly shipwreck: How it happened, and unanswered questions

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STECCATO DI CUTRO, Italy (AP) — At least 70 people died in last week’s shipwreck on Italy’s Calabrian coast. The tragedy highlighted a lesser-known migration route from Turkey to Italy for which smugglers charge around 8,000 euros per person.

But the disaster also brought into focus hardening Italian and European migration policies, which have since 2015 shifted away from search and rescue, prioritizing instead border surveillance. Scrutiny is falling on the Italian government as to why the coast guard wasn’t deployed until it was too late.

