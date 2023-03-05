Recycling lake litter, Ugandan makes innovative tourist boat

Recycling lake litter, Ugandan makes innovative tourist boat
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUZIRA, Uganda (AP) — Africa’s Lake Victoria is plagued by pollution and a decline in water levels partly due to climate change. Layers of plastic waste float near some beaches during the rainy season. The visible sign of pollution is a worry for fishing communities that depend heavily on the world’s second-largest freshwater lake.

Former tour guide James Kateeba responded to the pollution by building a boat that uses recycled plastic bottles to moor it. His boat, Floating Island, has become a tourist attraction where visitors can enjoy meals and views of the lake. A similar project was launched in 2018 on the beaches of Kenya.

