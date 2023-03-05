Restoring rights for felons a rare bipartisan voting change

Restoring rights for felons a rare bipartisan voting change
Restoring rights for felons a rare bipartisan voting change(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Restoring the voting rights of felons is one of the few election-related changes that has strong bipartisan support. At least 14 states have introduced proposals this year focused on felon voting rights, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Laws vary widely by state, based on pardon requirements, payment of fines, fees and child support, and when a sentence is considered complete. Nebraska is considering legislation to lift a two-year wait period for felons to register after they complete their sentences. Former felons say getting the right to vote immediately after their sentence is finished would help their transition back into society.

