Small shower chance to end the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We may not be able to escape the rest of the weekend without encountering a shower or two later on Sunday evening.

A storm system passes to our north, drawing in warmer air ahead of it for highs well into the 50s again. Expect stronger winds through the day, too. We should see a few showers, or even an isolated storm, develop by Sunday evening, but quickly move to the east.

The work week largely starts off dry, but we’ll lose the 50s for highs and slide into the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The end of the work week features a storm system or two that could give us a prolonged period of unsettled weather. We’ll be watching this time period closely.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.