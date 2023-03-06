Hawkeye women capture second-straight Big Ten Tournament title with ease, 105-72 over Ohio State

MINNEAPOLIS (KCRG) - The University of Iowa women’s basketball team is hoisting the Big Ten Tournament trophy for the second year in a row after a big win against Ohio State on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes beat the Buckeyes comfortably, 105-72, building a large lead by the end of the first quarter and never looking back. Standout star Caitlin Clark recorded the first-ever triple-double in the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament, with 30 points, 17 assists, and 10 rebounds. Monika Czinano contributed 26 points and 7 rebounds, with Kate Martin finishing with 13 points.

Sydney Affolter was the leading bench scorer with 11, one of nine Hawkeyes to score at least one basket.

Iowa now awaits their seeding in the NCAA tournament.

