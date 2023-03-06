Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.(Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories, INC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in Florida have found a 214-year-old mollusk, based on the layers on its shells.

It’s been alive since 1809, so they named it “Aber-Clam Lincoln” after former President Abraham Lincoln who was born the same year.

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories said an Americorps member named Blaine found it while walking with his family.

They said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds and scattered showers Sunday afternoon
Clouds and scattered showers Sunday afternoon
Charlie Benfield
Wanted man from Missouri arrested in Luray
Miami faith community strains to help new exiles, migrants
Miami faith community strains to help new exiles, migrants
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling

Latest News

Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.
Funko plans to get rid of at least $30 million worth of products
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
An apparent stampede at a concert in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person,...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta.
Barta, UI request $7 million to settle football discrimination case