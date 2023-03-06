Turning windy and cooler later today, next system arrives Thursday

Clouds hang on after last night's rainfall. Look for the wind to pick up later today.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on pretty decent weather conditions in many areas today. Yes, the wind will come up a bit later as a cold front comes through, but temperatures are still in pretty good shape. We don’t expect any additional precipitation this week until we get to Thursday, mainly. At that point, a mix of rain and snow may occur. Given the latest track, little to no snow accumulation is expected here, especially due to the marginal temperatures. Have a great week!

