Another day in the 40s, still watching Thursday for mixed precipitation

Plan on a dry and quiet day across southeast Iowa.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a dry and quiet day across southeastern Iowa. As drier east winds filter in today, expect some breaks in the clouds at times. Another day in the 40s is expected as a result. Tomorrow, these east winds play a big role in our weather and should keep most, if not all, precipitation out of our area throughout the day. Clouds will be widespread, but precipitation looks like it’ll hold off. Thursday is still the day worth watching for some rain and snow in the area. While we are still early in the game, it appears northern Iowa especially may be in line for several inches of snow accumulation whereas farther south where we are it may not be as much due to borderline temperatures and rain mixing it. Looking ahead, there’s another system this weekend that’ll affect the area with more possible snow on Saturday night into Sunday.

