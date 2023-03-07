Gov. DeSantis and Gov. Reynolds to make stop at Rhythm City Casino

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be making a stop at Rhythm City Casino later this week with special guest, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, as part of DeSantis’s ‘The Freedom Blueprint’ campaign.

DeSantis and Reynolds are set to be at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue, on Friday with doors opening at 8 a.m. and the event beginning at 9 a.m. according to an article from Scott County Republican’s. The event is expected to last approximately two and a half hours, and mobile eTicket’s can be obtained online.

An event summary states, that the two republican governors will partake in discussion on ‘How To Build The Freedom Blueprint’.

For additional information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-freedom-blueprint-ft-gov-desantis-gov-reynolds-in-davenport-ia-tickets-568111174817?aff=txt.

Additionally, former President Trump will be making a campaign stop in Davenport on March 13.

