Hawkeyes’ Kris Murray named to First Team All Big 10
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Kris Murray was a First Team All Big 10 selection Tuesday, having been selected by both coaches and media members.
The honor comes after Murray was also named a third team All-American by Sporting News.
The junior forward leads the Hawkeyes with 20.5 points and eight rebounds per game.
Filip Rebraca was also a selection for Third Team All-Conference, and Patrick McCaffery was recognized among the Sportsmanship Award Honorees.
