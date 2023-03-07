Hawkeyes’ Kris Murray named to First Team All Big 10

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives around Omaha forward Akol Arop (33) during the first half...
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives around Omaha forward Akol Arop (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Kris Murray was a First Team All Big 10 selection Tuesday, having been selected by both coaches and media members.

The honor comes after Murray was also named a third team All-American by Sporting News.

The junior forward leads the Hawkeyes with 20.5 points and eight rebounds per game.

Filip Rebraca was also a selection for Third Team All-Conference, and Patrick McCaffery was recognized among the Sportsmanship Award Honorees.

