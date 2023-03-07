Quiet Tuesday, but more rain and snow is on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a cloudy and mild afternoon across Southern Iowa with more sunshine in Northern Missouri. Tonight, will be quiet with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low 30s. We’ll wake up to clouds on Tuesday morning, but we’ll have a partly cloudy sky overall tomorrow with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

However, the pattern will change on Tuesday night and Wednesday with rain and snow showers possible. Wednesday night and Thursday a low-pressure system will move into Iowa and Missouri bringing chances for rain and snow to the area with lingering snow showers possible on Friday. Along with the chance for precipitation, temperatures will also be cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

