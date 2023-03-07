Quiet Tuesday, but more rain and snow is on the way

Quiet Tuesday, but more rain and snow is on the way
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a cloudy and mild afternoon across Southern Iowa with more sunshine in Northern Missouri. Tonight, will be quiet with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low 30s. We’ll wake up to clouds on Tuesday morning, but we’ll have a partly cloudy sky overall tomorrow with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

However, the pattern will change on Tuesday night and Wednesday with rain and snow showers possible. Wednesday night and Thursday a low-pressure system will move into Iowa and Missouri bringing chances for rain and snow to the area with lingering snow showers possible on Friday. Along with the chance for precipitation, temperatures will also be cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds and scattered showers Sunday afternoon
Clouds and scattered showers Sunday afternoon
Charlie Benfield
Wanted man from Missouri arrested in Luray
Body found at Discovery Park in Muscatine
Body found at park in Muscatine is believed to be that of a missing man
Miami faith community strains to help new exiles, migrants
Miami faith community strains to help new exiles, migrants
A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois,...
Officials hope to reunite dog found at Burger King, struggling owner

Latest News

Quiet Tuesday, but more rain and snow is on the way
Quiet Tuesday, but more rain and snow is on the way
kyou wx
Turning windy and cooler later today, next system arrives Thursday
Clouds and scattered showers Sunday afternoon
Clouds and scattered showers Sunday afternoon
Clouds and scattered showers Sunday afternoon
Clouds and scattered showers Sunday afternoon