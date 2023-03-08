Man traveling out of state for birth of his 4th grandchild wins $4M lottery prize

James Devine won the $4 million top prize on an instant ticket game.
James Devine won the $4 million top prize on an instant ticket game.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Gray News) – A Florida grandfather visiting Massachusetts for the birth of his newest grandchild won a massive lottery prize during his trip.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, James Devine won the $4 million top prize on an instant ticket game.

The lottery said Devine and his wife were in Massachusetts visiting family after the birth of their fourth grandchild.

Devine purchased the winning ticket at a Nouria convenience store in the town of Chicopee.

Devine chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million. According to the lottery, he plans on using some of his money to buy a new golf cart in Florida.

The Nouria store will also receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quiet Tuesday, but more rain and snow is on the way
Quiet Tuesday, but more rain and snow is on the way
Overnight rain and snow showers
Overnight rain and snow showers
Cleveland police said the dump truck driver stopped at a stop sign at the railroad tracks and...
Train conductor killed in crash with dump truck
Police say 20-year-old Rajee Almashni is charged with murder and multiple other felony charges...
Intoxicated driver struck, killed woman in mall parking lot, police say
Dakota, 7, (left) is being called a hero for saving his 3-year-old brother, Riley, after he...
Boy saves 3-year-old brother in fall off nearly 100-foot cliff

Latest News

U.S. safety regulators are investigating Tesla after reports of steering wheel failure.
STILLS: Tesla owner shares photos of steering wheel fallen off
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are in New York City to accept the...
Harry & Meghan’s daughter christened, will use royal title
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years
FILE - Mike Epps poses in the press room at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, March 30, 2019,...
TSA agents seize gun from actor Mike Epps in Indianapolis
FILE - The Tesla company logo is seen on the hood of an unsold vehicle at a dealership on Aug....
Tesla that hit firetruck was using automated driving system