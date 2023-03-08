OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had another mild afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a mix of sun and clouds along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Overnight, rain and snow showers will move through the region with scattered snow showers still possible Wednesday morning. You might need a few extra minutes on your morning commute! Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s overnight.

Isolated snow showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but most of the area will just have a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures rising into the upper 30s and low 40s. There is also a slight chance for snow Thursday with more chances for precipitation this weekend. Highs will also be colder in the coming days in the 30s and low 40s through the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.