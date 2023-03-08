Rain and snow likely for Thursday, slick travel possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A winter storm will affect the area starting on Thursday, but warmer temperatures may somewhat limit the wintry impacts in our local area.

Expect a mostly dry evening, though an isolated sprinkle or flurry is possible at times. Otherwise, lows tonight only dip into the mid 30s underneath cloudy skies.

Areas of rain and snow move in on Thursday near or just after daybreak, with the line between the two wavering near the Iowa/Missouri border. Slick and slushy roads are possible during the period that snow is falling, but air temperatures will stay above freezing throughout. This may limit the ability for wintry precipitation to stick to paved surfaces, but still plan on deteriorating conditions while snow is falling.

Areas north of the border are generally in line for 1 to 3 inches of wet snow. Near the border and as far south as Kirksville, a trace to an inch of snow will be possible.

Only a few snow showers remain by Thursday night as northwest winds kick in, sending lows into the 20s. Friday looks dry and stays cool, with clouds common.

Another disturbance moves in this weekend, with another shot at rain or snow on Saturday and Sunday. At this time, this system appears to be a little bit lower impact than the first.

A few dry days start out next work week as highs eventually turn warmer by midweek.

