Sentencing date set for Cedar Rapids man who admitted to killing his parents

Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, of Cedar Rapids.
Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, of Cedar Rapids.(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A sentencing date has been set for June 5 for the Cedar Rapids man who admitted to killing his parents two years ago.

Ethan Orton pleaded guilty just hours before he was set to go to trial on two counts of first degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his parents.

Investigators said he fatally stabbed his father, Casey Orton and mother, Misty Scott-Slade in October 2021. He told police he killed his parents to take control of his life.

In Iowa, first degree murder holds a mandatory life sentence without the chance of parole.

However, because Orton was 17-years-old at the time of the killings, it’s unclear if he’ll have a chance for parole or not.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quiet Tuesday, but more rain and snow is on the way
Quiet Tuesday, but more rain and snow is on the way
Overnight rain and snow showers
Overnight rain and snow showers
Cleveland police said the dump truck driver stopped at a stop sign at the railroad tracks and...
Train conductor killed in crash with dump truck
Police say 20-year-old Rajee Almashni is charged with murder and multiple other felony charges...
Intoxicated driver struck, killed woman in mall parking lot, police say
Dakota, 7, (left) is being called a hero for saving his 3-year-old brother, Riley, after he...
Boy saves 3-year-old brother in fall off nearly 100-foot cliff

Latest News

The Iowa boy's state basketball tournament is underway in Des Moines, and one fan making an...
Two-day-old baby watches dad coach at state boys’ basketball tournament
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Family speaks out after Friday morning shooting death in Davenport
Family speaks out after Friday morning shooting death in Davenport