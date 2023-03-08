Some Iowa Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations offer one-test COVID-19, flu testing, treatment

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Hy-Vee Pharmacies in Iowa are now offering a single test to check for both COVID-19 and the flu, and patients who test positive will also be prescribed treatment.

Hy-Vee announced the pilot service, through eTrueNorth, on Wednesday, saying the test is free and will be available for people ages 12 and older, by appointment only.

Leaders with Hy-Vee said patients will need to either have COVID-19, or flu, symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the illness to be tested. They will then receive a test voucher number online, along with a testing site and an appointment time.

Results will be received in as little as 30 minutes after the test.

Hy-Vee pharmacists will provide an antiviral treatment for people who test positive.

The locations offering the service, by appointment only, are as follows:

  • North Ankeny - Hy-Vee 410 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, Iowa
  • Cedar Falls - Hy-Vee 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • Cedar Rapids - Hy-Vee 5050 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  • Chariton - Hy-Vee 2001 Court Ave., Chariton, Iowa
  • Council Bluffs - Hy-Vee 2323 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs, Iowa
  • Fort Dodge - Hy-Vee 115 S. 29th St., Fort Dodge, Iowa
  • Mount Pleasant - Hy-Vee 1700 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, Iowa
  • Sioux City - Hy-Vee 3301 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa
  • Waukee - Hy-Vee 1005 Hickman Road, Waukee, Iowa

Register for a test here.

