Some Iowans call for Univ. of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta’s resignation

University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta walks on the field before an NCAA college...
University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta walks on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Beau Bowman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some Iowans are calling on University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta to resign after multiple discrimination lawsuits.

This week, the university and the state reached a $4 million settlement over a racial discrimination lawsuit.

Barta has been involved in four discrimination lawsuits in the last nine years, adding up to more than $11 million in settlements.

This time around, the athletic department is asking the state to pitch in $2 million to help foot the bill.

This is the first time the university has asked the state to chip in on any of the settlements.

Iowa Senator Annette Sweeny, from Hardin County, addressed this at the State Capitol on Monday.

“We’ve got a stench hanging over our great University. And it’s called Gary Barta,” Sen. Sweeney said. “Encouraging or telling him he must resign immediately or be relieved of his duties.”

She is the first Iowa Republican to publicly call for Barta to resign.

Barta’s contract is up next year. His base pay was $650,000, but he was paid more than $1.2 million before deductions in taxes.

Neither Barta nor the Iowa Athletic Department has commented on the calls for him to resign.

