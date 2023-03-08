Two-day-old baby watches dad coach at state boys’ basketball tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa boy’s state basketball tournament is underway in Des Moines, and one fan making an appearance was just a few days old.

Isaiah Boer was born last Saturday, and just two days later was at the tournament to support his family.

His dad is Pella Christian head coach JD Boer.

The Eagles took on MFL MarMac and won 61-54.

Boer said it was all a crazy experience, but he was happy his son was there for the game.

“We’ll just do it all at once,” he said. “We’re gonna be stressed out whether it’s the baby or whether it’s the state tournament. We’re doing it all right now.”

