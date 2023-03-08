Watch for a little precip this morning, larger system on the way tomorrow

Watch for a few flurries here this morning, otherwise, the main weather event still looks to arrive tomorrow.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for a little light rain or snow this morning, though impacts are expected to stay pretty low overall. Plan on highs to be held in check, mainly to the 40s again. Looking ahead, the next larger system moves in tomorrow and in our area, several inches of snow may occur from this system. Look for it to start around mid-morning and last throughout the day. Much of Friday is quiet, then the next system arrives with additional rain/snow potential this weekend.

