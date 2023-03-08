Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub

Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri says it has welcomed a female cougar cub that was found in Washington state.

According to the Dickerson Park Zoo, the orphaned cougar was found by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and zookeepers believe the cub is about 4 months old.

Zoo staff has named the cub Drax as they are caring for her upon her arrival.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” Joey Powell, zoo spokesperson, said. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust.”

The zoo said Drax is not currently on exhibit but the team said they will continue to share updates.

“As she [Drax] builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to our adult female cougar, Cali,” Powell said.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight rain and snow showers
Overnight rain and snow showers
Quiet Tuesday, but more rain and snow is on the way
Quiet Tuesday, but more rain and snow is on the way
Cleveland police said the dump truck driver stopped at a stop sign at the railroad tracks and...
Train conductor killed in crash with dump truck
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Dakota, 7, (left) is being called a hero for saving his 3-year-old brother, Riley, after he...
Boy saves 3-year-old brother in fall off nearly 100-foot cliff

Latest News

A spooky bed-and-breakfast is available for booking in Florida.
Couple opens ‘creepy but comfortable’ bed-and-breakfast
Carlos Watson leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The founder...
In fraud case, embattled Ozy Media is a no show
Tucker Carlson, left, and former President Donald Trump, talk while watching golfers on the...
‘I hate him passionately,’ Fox’s Tucker Carlson texted about Trump, court papers reveal
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years
Some wet snow accumulation is possible on Thursday, especially in southeast Iowa.
Rain and snow likely for Thursday, slick travel possible