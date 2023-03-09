Hawkeyes’ Kris Murray named Karl Malone Award finalist

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the...
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye junior forward Kris Murray has been named a Karl Malone Award finalist.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame made the announcement in a press release on Thursday.

Murray is averaging 20.5 points and eight rebounds per game, a team best.

If Murray were to win the Karl Malone Award, he’d be keeping it in the family after his twin brother Keegan Murray won the award in 2022.

The 19-12 Hawkeyes are taking on Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago on Thursday.

