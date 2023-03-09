Pieper Lewis pleads guilty to escape charge

(The Des Moines Register)
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Des Moines teenager, who admitted to killing a man she says repeatedly raped her, has pleaded guilty to escaping an Iowa Department of Corrections facility.

Pieper Lewis, who was back in court on Thursday, was 15-years-old when she was arrested for fatally stabbing Zachary Brooks in 2020.

A judge sentenced Lewis to five years probation at the Fresh Start Women’s Center. She originally faced 20 years in prison, but the judge gave her a deferred judgment, expunging it from her record.

However, in November, she cut off her GPS tracking device and walked out of the facility, violating her probation.

She was caught a few days later.

Lewis is expected to be sentenced for escaping from custody on March 23.

