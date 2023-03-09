Precipitation ends tonight, but more possible this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - There are some residual areas of light snow or flurries left for the evening, but the heavier precipitation from this current winter storm will generally move away from the area tonight.

A few snow showers could still take place, but impacts, in general, will be low. Look out for wet areas of pavement that could start to freeze as temperatures fall slowly overnight.

Winds will be from a northerly direction, staying blustery through Friday. Dry weather will be found to end the work week with cloudy skies.

Another storm system arrives on Saturday, giving us a shot at another round of precipitation likely in the form of light snow. Amounts will likely fall into a 1 to 3 inch range from this system, with totals tending to fall into the lower end of the range due to temperatures staying near or above freezing once again. This will be a benefit to road conditions, too, but you should still plan on the potential for slick areas while snow is falling during the day.

Expected snowfall accumulations on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (KYOU)

Temperatures stay cool through early next week, in the 30s or low 40s, but a decent warm-up looks possible by midweek. Some showers accompany that temperature change on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.