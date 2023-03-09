RuPaul says restricting drag shows is the work of ‘bullies’

RuPaul speaks out on legislation aiming to restrict drag show performances.
RuPaul speaks out on legislation aiming to restrict drag show performances.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Queer icon RuPaul is speaking out on legislation aimed to restrict drag show performances.

In an Instagram post on RuPaul’s account Wednesday, the Emmy winner called the new anti-drag show bills the work of “bullies” and a “classic distraction technique,” saying they are aimed to turn the focus away from the real issues that lawmakers were voted into office to tackle such as job security, healthcare and keeping children safe at school.

“But we know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues,” RuPaul said. “They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love, our light, our laughter and our joy are signs of weakness. But they’re wrong, because that is our strength.”

RuPaul’s comments come as anti-drag show bills are working their way through legislatures in at least 11 states.

The bills are being introduced in Republican-led states for the most part where politicians claim drag performances expose children to sexual themes and imagery that are inappropriate, but advocates say the proposed measures are discriminatory against the LGBTQ+ community and could violate First Amendment laws.

RuPaul is the host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, a drag competition show that has been on the air since 2009. It has won 26 primetime Emmys and is often credited for helping to destigmatize the LGBTQ+ community.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

