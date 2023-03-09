Snow moves in today, a few inches possible

Watch for snow to move into southeast Iowa today. A few inches are still on track.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The next wintry system is still on track to move into eastern Iowa today. We continue to go with a more conservative 1-3″ approach for many areas. Uncertainties with warm ground temperatures remain given how nice it’s been over the past week. Amounts will also be highly variable from grassy areas to paved areas. Look for the snow to move in by mid-morning and slowly overspread the area from there. The snow will continue tonight, wrapping up by early tomorrow morning. After this system, we get a one day break before another snow chance moves in Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some wet snow accumulation is possible on Thursday, especially in southeast Iowa.
Rain and snow likely for Thursday, slick travel possible
Overnight rain and snow showers
Overnight rain and snow showers
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Kevin Graybeal, 54, is facing a long list of charges, including second-degree murder, following...
Man charged with murder after mother, 3-year-old daughter killed in crash

Latest News

Snow is expected to stick on Thursday, especially in southeast Iowa.
First Alert Forecast
Some wet snow accumulation is possible on Thursday, especially in southeast Iowa.
Rain and snow likely for Thursday, slick travel possible
kyou wx
Watch for a little precip this morning, larger system on the way tomorrow
Overnight rain and snow showers
Overnight rain and snow showers