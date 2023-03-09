Snow moves in today, a few inches possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The next wintry system is still on track to move into eastern Iowa today. We continue to go with a more conservative 1-3″ approach for many areas. Uncertainties with warm ground temperatures remain given how nice it’s been over the past week. Amounts will also be highly variable from grassy areas to paved areas. Look for the snow to move in by mid-morning and slowly overspread the area from there. The snow will continue tonight, wrapping up by early tomorrow morning. After this system, we get a one day break before another snow chance moves in Saturday night into Sunday morning.

