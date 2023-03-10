Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark wins another National Player of the Year accolade

Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives with the basketball during a game against Indiana on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye junior guard Caitlin Clark has been named National Player of the Year by The Athletic.

This latest accolade comes after Clark was also named Big Ten Player of the Year.

Clark was the only player in the country with more than 860 points, 235 rebounds, 265 assists and 45 steals.

The University of Iowa Athletic Department said Clark accounts for 52 percent of Iowa’s offensive output in points and assists. And that’s for a team that leads the nation in AP Top 10 victories.

