Iowa Attorney General Bird joins in calls for TikTok investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has joined officials in 46 other states, asking for TikTok to cooperate in an investigation.

There are questions about possible consumer protection law violations on the platform.

According to a press release from Bird’s office, she is concerned with the Chinese-owned app’s “dangerous and illegal business practices,” including allowing employee communications to be deleted on a chatting app and only providing internal chats in a format that’s difficult to read.

Bird says this investigation is important for children’s safety since so many use the platform daily.

