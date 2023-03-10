Quiet night, but rain and snow return for Saturday

More precipitation is likely on Saturday, with rain and snow both possible.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A quiet evening and start to Saturday give way to another round of rain and wet snow across the area.

Temperatures tonight dip into the upper 20s as clouds hang around. Gray skies will be common on Saturday, too, with temperatures being pushed into the 30s and 40s thanks to a brisk southeast wind.

Rain and snow move into northeast Missouri near lunchtime, and southeast Iowa after about 2:00 or 3:00 in the afternoon. With temperatures above freezing, it will be tricky for snow to stick very efficiently, much like we saw on Thursday. However, some slick roads are possible during periods of higher snowfall rates. 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible for much of southeast Iowa, with much lesser amounts south of that.

Precipitation ends Saturday night, with dry weather for a few more days. Highs will likely be stuck in the 30s  and low 40s through Tuesday as cloudy skies will be common.

A brief surge in temperatures is slated for midweek, where 50s and even some 60s will be possible before another storm system brings rain and snow, and cooler air.

