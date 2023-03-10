Quiet today, next chance of snow arrives tomorrow afternoon

Today is quiet, though we are already looking ahead at tomorrow's snowfall.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today is quiet as we sit in-between systems. Residual slick spots are likely on roads this morning, particularly as temperatures drop to the 20s for a time. Plan on highs generally into the 30s along with a mostly cloudy sky. The next system is still on track to arrive later tomorrow into tomorrow night. Look for snow to begin Saturday in the late-morning hours and continue through Saturday night. At this time, it looks like a wet and slushy 1-3″ is on the way. Most of this will be out of here by mid-morning at the latest on Sunday. Have a good weekend!

