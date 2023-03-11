A wintry start to the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Get ready for a wintry weekend!

Saturday

Its a cold and gray morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s and wind chills in the 20s. This afternoon will also be wintry with highs only rising into the 30s across the area with a mostly cloudy sky and a chance for snow showers. Show showers will begin in our western counties early this afternoon and encompass the area by the mid to late afternoon. A few rain showers are also possible south of Highway 30, but most of us will just have snow showers. Snow will continue into the evening and overnight hours, but the main showers should be east of our area by Sunday morning. 1-3 inches of snow is expected with this system. Lows tonight will drop into the 20s and 30s.

Sunday

The wintry pattern continues Sunday with highs in the 30s and flurries.

Next Week

Highs will stay in the 30s through Tuesday with a slight warm up on Wednesday and Thursday before the 30s return. Another chance for rain and snow are in the forecast for the end of the upcoming week.

