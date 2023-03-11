A wintry start to the weekend

A wintry start to the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Get ready for a wintry weekend!

Saturday

Its a cold and gray morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s and wind chills in the 20s. This afternoon will also be wintry with highs only rising into the 30s across the area with a mostly cloudy sky and a chance for snow showers. Show showers will begin in our western counties early this afternoon and encompass the area by the mid to late afternoon. A few rain showers are also possible south of Highway 30, but most of us will just have snow showers. Snow will continue into the evening and overnight hours, but the main showers should be east of our area by Sunday morning. 1-3 inches of snow is expected with this system. Lows tonight will drop into the 20s and 30s.

Sunday

The wintry pattern continues Sunday with highs in the 30s and flurries.

Next Week

Highs will stay in the 30s through Tuesday with a slight warm up on Wednesday and Thursday before the 30s return. Another chance for rain and snow are in the forecast for the end of the upcoming week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mostly cloudy skies stick around tonight.
Quiet night, but rain and snow return for Saturday
Some wet snow accumulation is possible on Thursday, especially in southeast Iowa.
Rain and snow likely for Thursday, slick travel possible
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A man who won the Powerball in California spent $25.5 million of his rewards on a mansion in L.A.
$2 billion lottery winner drops $25.5 million on mansion in L.A.

Latest News

A wintry start to the weekend
A wintry start to the weekend
Mostly cloudy skies stick around tonight.
Quiet night, but rain and snow return for Saturday
Mostly cloudy skies stick around tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Quiet today, next chance of snow arrives tomorrow afternoon