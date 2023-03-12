Authorities: 8 dead, 7 missing off San Diego coast

Authorities say eight people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the...
Authorities say eight people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast San Diego, and crews were searching for at least seven additional victims.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — At least eight people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats approached a San Diego beach and one capsized, and crews are searching Sunday for an estimated seven additional victims, authorities said.

A woman on one of the panga-style boats called 911 late Saturday to report that the other vessel had overturned in waves off Blacks Beach, according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Richard Brahm.

“The woman who called stated that the boat that overturned had 15 people on it, but that was just an estimate,” Brahm said.

Coast Guard and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews pulled eight bodies from the water, but thick fog hampered the search for additional victims. A Coast Guard cutter combed the area early Sunday, and officials hoped to get helicopters in the air when weather improves, Brahm said.

Daniel Eddy, San Diego Fire-Rescue’s deputy chief of operations, said there was a long debris field on Black’s Beach. Black’s Beach is jointly owned by the city of San Diego and the state. The stretch of sand is also known as Torrey Pines City Beach and Torrey Pines State Beach.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Eddie Berrios confirmed eight people died and teams were searching for at least seven more. He didn’t know what kind of boats they were, but said pangas - small open boats with outboard engines used in smuggling operations - often come ashore there.

Brahm didn’t know if anyone on the second boat was injured or whether they were apprehended by Border Patrol.

It was unclear if any arrests were made and the nationalities of the passengers was unknown. Illegal crossings have soared under President Joe Biden, with many migrants turning themselves in to Border Patrol agents and being released in the United States to pursue their cases in immigration court.

A pandemic rule scheduled to end May 11 denies migrants a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 but enforcement has fallen disproportionately on Mexicans, Hondurans, Guatemalans and El Salvadorans because those have been the only nationalities that Mexico agreed to take back. As a result, people of those four countries have been more likely to try to elude capture, knowing they are likely to be expelled under the public health rule, known as Title 42 authority. Mexico recently began taking back Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans under Title 42.

___

Associated Press writer Christopher Weber contributed from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mostly cloudy skies stick around tonight.
Quiet night, but rain and snow return for Saturday
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
New York man's conviction overturned after 18 years; Brooklyn DA says a deceptive photo lineup...
Man freed from wrongful imprisonment after 18 years: ‘I’m speechless’
Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children

Latest News

High inflation and construction cost spikes are prompting city officials to study the impact of...
Costs prompt Cedar Rapids to assess flood control efforts
A suspected stalker shot and killed a podcaster and her husband after breaking into the...
Police: Alleged stalker kills woman, husband in Seattle-area home
Dubuque animal control officer can tell 'crazy stories'
Dubuque animal control officer can tell ‘crazy stories’
Tragic end after kitten saves Forest Park family-of-six from devastating fire
Kitten dies after saving Ohio family from devastating fire