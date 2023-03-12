A gray and cold Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Our wintry weekend continues!

Sunday

It’s a misty, foggy morning across Eastern Iowa with visibilities low in places. Since temperatures are in the low to mid 30s this morning, watch for slick spots on roadways, especially on side streets and untreated areas. Be cautious and give yourself extra time to get to church this morning. It will be gray and cloudy with flurries throughout today and dropping temperatures as a cold front moves through the area. Therefore, this morning’s temperatures are likely the warmest we’ll see today with temperatures in the 20s this afternoon. Tonight, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Workweek

Our cold and gray weather pattern continues on Monday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. The sun will finally return on Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures will warm up on Wednesday with highs reaching the 50s. However, similar to the last few weeks, a low pressure system will bring in a chance for precipitation on Thursday and Friday. For now, rain is expected Thursday with rain and snow are possible on Friday.

