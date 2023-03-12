Local film directors visit movie fans for latest film

By Lindsey Voss
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It started with stop-motion movies of action figures, and 30 years later has become their life-long passion for film production, and these two producers are paying it forward to their community.

Bettendorf natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are returning to their roots to not only showcase their newest movie, but to hopefully inspire others to pursue film.

“I can remember Scott and I coming here every single weekend for the latest releases,” Woods recalled. “I remember in this lobby the lines that used to go around the corner for the “Matrix” movies, or “Lord of the Rings”, or “Star Wars”. We’d show up at midnight get our popcorn and soda, and watch movies, and really go to school.”

Friends Beck and Woods met at the age of 11 in Bettendorf, creating short films at home with their favorite dinosaur toys. When they became older, Beck remembered how the duo would be roaming around Bettendorf filming local movies with other local talent.

“Film making to us was always a passion, we always love telling stories sometimes in our own backyard,” Beck said.

The pair then made their way to the University of Iowa studying communications, taking a particular interest in non-verbal communication.

“Cinema is so much about non-verbal, because cinema combines the art forms of cinematography, production design and music, sound design all these elements of art that coalesce to tell the story even without dialogue. “65″ and even our other film “A Quiet Place” are all about non-verbal communication,” Beck said.

Their film “65″ is currently in theaters, and “A Quiet Place: Day One” is set to debut in theaters in March 2024.

