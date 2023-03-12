Precipitation winds down, blustery Sunday ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect areas of snow, possibly mixing with a little bit of rain, to exit the region as we go through Saturday evening.

Still, some minor accumulation and slick roadways are possible during the evening hours. The loss of the afternoon’s sunlight, even obscured by clouds, means that air and road temperatures will fall just enough to cause some issues. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination tonight, and slow down a bit in areas of snow.

Lows fall to around 30 degrees tonight, and only warm up a few degrees by afternoon on Sunday. It’ll be a blustery day, with winds from the northwest and cloudy skies.

The early part of the week starts off cool, with highs in the 30s and 40s. However, we’ll see a substantial jump in temperatures for a couple of days by midweek. 50s and 60s will be possible then, pushing highs above normal.

This coincides with another storm system that will bring a rain chance on Thursday, potentially changing to snow as it leaves on Friday. It will also send temperatures lower into the end of the week, with 30s for highs making a return.

