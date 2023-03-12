Precipitation winds down, blustery Sunday ahead

Precipitation ends this evening, leading into a drier few days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect areas of snow, possibly mixing with a little bit of rain, to exit the region as we go through Saturday evening.

Still, some minor accumulation and slick roadways are possible during the evening hours. The loss of the afternoon’s sunlight, even obscured by clouds, means that air and road temperatures will fall just enough to cause some issues. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination tonight, and slow down a bit in areas of snow.

Lows fall to around 30 degrees tonight, and only warm up a few degrees by afternoon on Sunday. It’ll be a blustery day, with winds from the northwest and cloudy skies.

The early part of the week starts off cool, with highs in the 30s and 40s. However, we’ll see a substantial jump in temperatures for a couple of days by midweek. 50s and 60s will be possible then, pushing highs above normal.

This coincides with another storm system that will bring a rain chance on Thursday, potentially changing to snow as it leaves on Friday. It will also send temperatures lower into the end of the week, with 30s for highs making a return.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mostly cloudy skies stick around tonight.
Quiet night, but rain and snow return for Saturday
Some wet snow accumulation is possible on Thursday, especially in southeast Iowa.
Rain and snow likely for Thursday, slick travel possible
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children
New York man's conviction overturned after 18 years; Brooklyn DA says a deceptive photo lineup...
Man freed from wrongful imprisonment after 18 years: ‘I’m speechless’
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Latest News

Snow winds down early tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A wintry start to the weekend
A wintry start to the weekend
A wintry start to the weekend
A wintry start to the weekend
Mostly cloudy skies stick around tonight.
Quiet night, but rain and snow return for Saturday