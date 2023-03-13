Cloudy skies likely again Monday with a continued chill

Clouds will be common again on Monday with brisk northwest winds.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Monday will be fairly similar to Sunday in overall conditions, but bigger changes are on the way.

Temperatures will be stuck in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a brisk northwest wind continuing to pour in cooler air. An isolated flurry can’t be ruled out, either, but they will be few and far between.

Skies will start to clear out by Monday night, which will lead to a very chilly start on Tuesday in the 10s. Sunshine will help, though, and highs will warm into the 40s. A stronger push by southerly winds on Wednesday catapults temperatures into the upper 50s.

A storm system moves in by Thursday, giving us a good shot at some rain. This system also sends temperatures back down below normal by next weekend, with highs once again only in the 30s.

