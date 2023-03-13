Cold and cloudy today, surge to the 50s likely by Wednesday

Plan on a cold and cloudy Monday. Some flurries may fly in spots, but no impacts are expected from those.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Cold March weather continues over the next few days. With an arctic airmass in place, any thick clouds could feasibly generate flurries, though no impacts are expected from those today. Plan on highs only around 30 in many areas. Tonight, partial clearing should allow for some low-mid teens along with wind chills near zero by tomorrow morning. At least the sunshine returns tomorrow and that should help boost temperatures well into the 30s and lower 40s. By Wednesday, it’ll be like a heat wave with widespread 50s likely. This sets us up then for a return of that familiar Thursday system cycle, though this time it does appear all rain. St. Patrick’s Day will be windy and cold one with some flurries around.

