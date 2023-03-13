First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The two-seed Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team will take on the 15-seed Southeastern Louisiana at 3 p.m. on Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena will host the first and second rounds on March 17 and March 19 respectively. Seven-seed Florida State will face 10-seed Georgia at 12:30 p.m. at Carver.

The Hawkeyes announced the game times on Monday, and said Dave O’Brien and Christy Winters Scott will have the call for the games. The channels the games will air on have yet to be determined.

Tickets are up for sale online.

