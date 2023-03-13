Some sunshine returns Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a gray and cold start to the workweek across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Tonight, we’ll have temperatures in the teens and 20s with a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky which will turn to sunshine Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. Wednesday is also looking quiet with highs in the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

However, another low pressure system will once again bring precipitation to the area at the end of the week. Rain will move in on Thursday and transition to snow Thursday night. For now, it looks like snowfall accumulation will be possible in our western counties. Cold temperatures will return after the rain and snow with highs in the 20s and 30s Friday and into the weekend.

