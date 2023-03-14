Sunshine returns today, next system arrives Thursday

Plan on a return to some March sunshine with highs into the 30s this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Sunshine returns to southeastern Iowa and while yesterday featured zero snowmelt, we should be able to get some today. Plan on highs into the mid-upper 30s this afternoon with a light south wind. Tomorrow continues to look like the pick day of the week with highs well into the 50s. A gusty south wind will accompany the warmup and some of those gusts may approach 30 mph in the afternoon. Snowmelt should be swift and we’ll essentially have no snow cover left by late Wednesday night. The next system arrives on Thursday in the form of rain with a rain/snow mix to finish it out in the evening hours. Right now, any accumulation looks minimal in our area. Plan on a cold and very windy St. Patrick’s Day with wind gusts of 40+ mph likely.

