Des Moines zoo plans to add big cat exhibit

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is planning some major improvements.

The state’s Destination Iowa program is granting the zoo more than $3 million to help it build a new big cat conservation exhibit.

The funding will also help expand the current seal and sea lion facility.

In all, Destination Iowa is giving out about $115 million to 46 tourism and economic development projects across the state, including several projects in eastern Iowa.

