Des Moines zoo plans to add big cat exhibit
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is planning some major improvements.
The state’s Destination Iowa program is granting the zoo more than $3 million to help it build a new big cat conservation exhibit.
The funding will also help expand the current seal and sea lion facility.
In all, Destination Iowa is giving out about $115 million to 46 tourism and economic development projects across the state, including several projects in eastern Iowa.
