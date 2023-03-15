Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark named First Team All-American

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes’ women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark has been named a unanimous First Team All-American by the Associated Press.

It’s the second consecutive year in which she has received the honor.

Clark recently became the first player in Big Ten Tournament Championship history to record a triple-double. She was then voted the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player by the media.

She was also named Big Ten Player of the Year. The Athletic also named her National Player of the Year.

Monika Czinano also earned honorable mention by the AP for a second year in a row.

