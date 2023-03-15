Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark named First Team All-American

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes’ women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark has been named a unanimous First Team All-American by the Associated Press.

It’s the second consecutive year in which she has received the honor.

Clark recently became the first player in Big Ten Tournament Championship history to record a triple-double. She was then voted the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player by the media.

She was also named Big Ten Player of the Year. The Athletic also named her National Player of the Year.

Monika Czinano also earned honorable mention by the AP for a second year in a row.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in Poweshiek County crash
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
Texas authorities say two dogs were recently found abandoned on the side of the road.
Dogs found abandoned in hot crate on side of the road, authorities say
Keianna Joe, a 17-year-old high school student, is a competitive cheerleader on a team in...
Mom saves teen daughter from heart attack at cheer competition