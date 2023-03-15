Iowa Supreme Court denies appeal for man convicted of killing Fort Dodge pastor

The Iowa Supreme Court denied a man's request to take up his case over the killing of a pastor in Fort Dodge.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Supreme Court denied a man’s request to take up his case over the killing of a pastor in Fort Dodge.

A jury convicted Joshua Pendleton of murder and robbery in April 2021. A judge sentenced him to life in prison last year.

Pendleton said he was suffering from schizophrenia in October 2019 when Rev. Al Henderson was killed.

Henderson was found unresponsive outside Saint Paul Lutheran Church. He was a longtime chaplain of Webster County public safety agencies and first responders.

Pendleton was deemed competent to stand trial after an evaluation in January 2020.

Some major improvements are coming to the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines.
Des Moines zoo plans to add big cat exhibit
