Spring returns Wednesday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a cool and sunny afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Overnight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. We’ll start Wednesday with sunshine and enjoy a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday afternoon along with highs in the mid to upper 50s with even a few low 60s in the forecast. Wednesday is also looking windy with gusts close to 30 possible.

While warm temperatures will continue Thursday, a low pressure system will bring widespread showers to Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Rain will likely continue through the entire day on Thursday and a chance for snow and wintry mix possible Thursday night. However, little to no accumulation is expected across our area. After Thursday’s low pressure system, temperatures will drop with highs in the 20s and 30s Friday through Sunday.

