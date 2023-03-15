Windy and warmer today, rain returns tomorrow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today will be a welcome warmup with highs well into the 50s and breezy south winds kicking in. Plan on plenty of sunshine initially, with some higher, thinner cirrus clouds filtering in as the day goes on. You can set your watch to it, lately, that Thursday will feature some weather. This time, at least it’s pretty much all rainfall. There might be a little snow at the very tail end on Thursday evening, but accumulations and impacts appear very minimal at this point. In terms of rainfall amounts, a tenth to a quarter inch appears to be a reasonable estimation. Plan on a windy and cold St. Patrick’s Day and when combined with a gusty northwest wind of 20-40+ mph, wind chills in the teens appear likely during the daylight hours. Look for cold air to linger throughout the weekend with a rebound to seasonal normals early next week.

