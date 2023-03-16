Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas boy

Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law...
Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law enforcement as the suspect.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler.

Jordan Sangbong, 2, was allegedly abducted in Royse City, Texas.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by Texas DPS as 38-year-old Daddy Sangbong. The 5′10″ man was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Royse City Police Department at 972-204-7002 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Michael Steven Eastwood
Ottumwa man charged with kidnapping
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dead following grain bin entrapment in Dewitt
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

Latest News

Mississippi authorities are continuing their search for a missing woman, Ebony Owens, while her...
Sheriff: Husband charged with murder of missing wife; search for body continues
Sidney Holmes was freed from prison Monday after he was wrongfully convicted in 1989.
Man serving 400 years after wrongful conviction released from prison
Sidney Holmes reunites with family after he was freed from prison after a wrongful conviction.
Man serving 400 years after wrongful conviction released from prison
FILE - A guard checks vehicles entering the main gate at San Quentin State Prison on April 12,...
California to transform prison with death row legacy
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died