Rain likely today, strong cold front hits tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on some scattered showers to move across southeastern Iowa today. Rainfall amounts overall look pretty light and high temperatures will stay into the 40s. As a strong cold front moves in tonight, there might be a trace of snow on the backside of the system, but nothing measurable is expected here. A strong cold front is still on track to hit tonight and you’ll likely hear this one against the side of the house as this sharp cold front moves through. We still expect wind gusts of 40+ mph tonight into tomorrow morning. Plan on chilly weather to continue right into the weekend.

