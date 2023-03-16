Wet, windy, and colder weather ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will be changing as we finish the week, thanks to a storm system that starts affecting us on Thursday.

Tonight stays dry, with breezy conditions persisting and a low temperature in the low to mid 40s.

The chance for showers increases by near, or just after, daybreak on Thursday, and continues through the rest of the day. Some of the heavier rain may occur in the afternoon, with the chance for a brief transition to snow as a cold front passes in the evening. Expect about 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rainfall from this system, with little to no snow accumulation.

The front sends temperatures falling, with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s on Friday morning amid continued windy conditions. Expect colder air to hang around through the weekend, with highs only in the 20s and 30s. Wind chills will be a factor this weekend, with morning readings in the single digits at best.

Early next week starts a warming trend, pushing highs back into the 40s and eventually 50s. Showers could return as early as Wednesday of next week for some areas.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.