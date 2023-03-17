Temperatures tumble as storm system exits

Precipitation comes to an end this evening, but the wind is just getting started.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The storm system that brought us wet weather on Thursday will scoot to the east overnight, but we will still be feeling its after-effects for a few more days.

Rain that could mix with snow will move through this evening but gradually comes to an end. Temperatures will fall this evening and tonight into the upper 10s and low 20s with brisk northwest winds continuing. Gusts will likely exceed 30 mph often. Expect windy conditions to continue Friday into Saturday, as temperatures continue to slide downward.

Highs in the 30s on Friday will be replaced by upper 20s on Saturday, with lows in the low 10s overnight. Wind chills on Saturday morning could dip below zero.

Warmer air begins to move in on a sunny Sunday, with temperatures approaching 40. 50s will then be typical for the following week, with a chance for rain and a few storms possible again by Wednesday into Thursday.

