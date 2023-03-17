Windy, cold conditions won’t quit just yet

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Windy conditions will not relent for a little while yet, as we remain sandwiched between yesterday’s storm system and an area of high pressure trying to move in.

The pressure difference between these two weather features will allow strong northwest winds to continue through much of Saturday, drawing in colder air and keeping wind chills a significant factor. In fact, we could see below-zero wind chill readings on Saturday morning as air temperatures hit the lower 10s. Highs on Saturday may not escape the upper 20s.

A warm-up begins on Sunday, with highs back into the 40s under sunnier skies. 50s return to start off the following work week, and stick around for much of it.

Showers and some storms become possible starting late on Tuesday through the end of the week, as an overall active weather pattern continues.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.