Windy and cold weather goes into the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s a cold St. Patrick’s Day as those cold winds continue to blow. Peak gusts overnight have been 40+ mph and we’ll look for those gusts to continue today. Plan on highs only into the lower 30s. Wind chills will be held down below 10 degrees this morning, then moderate to the lower and middle teens by this afternoon. At least we’ll get some sunshine out of the deal, which should largely take care of any dusting of snow you may have received last night. The Arctic air will stick around this weekend. Plan on highs into the 20s Saturday with wind chills down below zero in the early morning. Sunday, the wind will be lighter and we should get back into the 40s. No precipitation is expected at this time aside from possibly a few flurries on Saturday afternoon. It’s simply March doing March things next week, where a nice rebound is likely. We should make a deep run into the 50s as early as Monday, then break 60 toward the middle of the week. Rain chances will increase by Wednesday and Thursday. Have a great weekend!

